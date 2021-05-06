PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Up 23.8% in April

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 51,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $549,220.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,589,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,930,571.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 287,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $2,980,658.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,538,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,966,048.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,068,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 167,015 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,531,000.

