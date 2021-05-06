Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

PLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $3,856,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $15,930,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

