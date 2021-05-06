Phore Market Capitalization Tops $10.68 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $27,798.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $922.72 or 0.01608781 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,919,990 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.