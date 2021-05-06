Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

