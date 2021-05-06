Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,262,326. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

