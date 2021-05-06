Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Position Boosted by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLK. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $6,474,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $5,973,000. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,564,000 after buying an additional 159,500 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 180,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 113.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.73.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

