Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.69 million.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $920.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

