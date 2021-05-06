Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,811.06

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,811.06 ($36.73) and traded as high as GBX 3,135 ($40.96). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 3,131 ($40.91), with a volume of 428,060 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,087.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,811.06. The company has a market cap of £9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

