PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $137.50 and last traded at $137.11. Approximately 24,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 996,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.81.

The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

