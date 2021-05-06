Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Perion Network updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 787,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $563.64 million, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

