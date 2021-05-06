Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Sells $545,218.00 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.84. 415,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,377. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $32,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 194,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.