Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,844,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 71,686 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,928 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 123,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.04. 1,486,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.67.

