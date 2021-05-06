Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $272,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

TTD stock traded down $24.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $615.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,646. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.29, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $701.75 and a 200 day moving average of $771.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total transaction of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,335,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

