Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 797 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.17. 112,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.17 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

