Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 739 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX traded up $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $616.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $240.34 and a one year high of $669.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $613.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.19. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

