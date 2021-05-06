Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 427 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.12. 681,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

