Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,990 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 251.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $104,063,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

Shares of AI traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.12. 34,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

