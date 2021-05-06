PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.