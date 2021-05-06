pEOS (PEOS) Price Down 6.5% This Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 74.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, pEOS has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $1,471.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00264959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $648.25 or 0.01138129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031428 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.42 or 0.00741635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,911.26 or 0.99918293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

