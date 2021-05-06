Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. Acquires 415 Shares of Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. purchased 415 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $17,977.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $313.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.14.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
