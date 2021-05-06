Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. Acquires 415 Shares of Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. purchased 415 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $17,977.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $313.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.