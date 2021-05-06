Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $15.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.41. The company had a trading volume of 503,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.62. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $314.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,012.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

