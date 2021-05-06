Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $321.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,012.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $314.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

