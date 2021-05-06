Pentair plc (PNR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 6th

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by 44.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

PNR opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Pentair has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

