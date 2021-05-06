Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 4826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.