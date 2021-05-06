Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $973.43

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 973.43 ($12.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,041.50 ($13.61). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,034 ($13.51), with a volume of 594,991 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 973.43.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

In other Pennon Group news, insider Gill Rider purchased 1,110 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,140 shares of company stock worth $1,030,150.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.