Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 5,582 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04.

PEGA stock opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2,554.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.