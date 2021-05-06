Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1885 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 131,398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pearson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares during the period.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

