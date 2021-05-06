PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

