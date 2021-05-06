PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PBFX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $967.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

