PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 41,185 Shares of Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PBFX opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $967.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

