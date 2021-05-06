PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $250.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.43.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

