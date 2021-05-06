PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $296.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.43.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

