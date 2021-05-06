Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.78.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $19.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.96. 12,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,670. Paycom Software has a one year low of $233.27 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

