Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $417.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $417.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.78.

Paycom Software stock traded down $18.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.49. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $233.27 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,766,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,837,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

