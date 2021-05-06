Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $980.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $980.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $990.56 million and the lowest is $969.60 million. Paychex reported sales of $915.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41. Paychex has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,365 shares of company stock worth $19,541,258 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.