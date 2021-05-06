Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 141.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 40,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $395.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

