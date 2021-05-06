Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $734,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $253.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.87 and its 200-day moving average is $238.48. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

