Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 63.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average of $239.45.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

