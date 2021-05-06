Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,157 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

VPL stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

