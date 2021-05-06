Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

