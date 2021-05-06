Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $168.69 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.