Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PKOH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.09 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

