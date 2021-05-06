Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.81.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$34.18 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$18.98 and a 52-week high of C$35.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.29.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

