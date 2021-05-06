Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $392.04 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.91 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

