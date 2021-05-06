Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

