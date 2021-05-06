Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $153.93 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day moving average is $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

