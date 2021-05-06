Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $833.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $865.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $604.96 and a 12-month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

