Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,431 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $84.10 and a 1 year high of $136.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

