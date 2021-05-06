Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$757,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

