Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,662 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.